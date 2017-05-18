Anshuni Commercials' board meeting on May 30, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11.30 A.M to consider and approve Audited financial results for the Quarter ended/ Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 in compliance with Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 (3) of the Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE