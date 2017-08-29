Aug 29, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ansal Housing: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Sub-para 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 28, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Sub-para 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 28, 2017.Source : BSE