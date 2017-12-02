Ansal Housing and Construction's board meeting on December 12, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th day of December, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at Ansal Plaza, 2nd Floor, Vaishali, Ghaziabad- 201010, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.The above is for your information and necessary action.Source : BSE