Ansal Buildwell's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider the following : 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March,2017. 2. To approve the Audited (Stand alone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 3. To approve the date of convening the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Regards Ashok Babu VP & Company SecretarySource : BSE