HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ANS Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of December, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the head office of the Company inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone un-audited financial results (provisional) along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the 2nd quarter and half ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

