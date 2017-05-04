Ankush Finstock: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 04-05-2017, inter alia, has transacted and approved the following: 1.Resignation of Mr. Nishant Bharatbhai Vardhmani (DIN: 00168683), Independent Director of the Company. Please note that the said meeting was held at around 04.00 p.m. and closed at around 04.20 p.m. Kindly take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly.Source : BSE