Ankush Finstock's board meeting held on December 04, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 04th December, 2017 at 04.00P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company in order the transact the following business:1.To Appoint Samir P. Shah [DIN:0064606] as a Director of the company.2.To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE