May 11, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anjani Synths board meeting on May 30, 2017
Anjani Synth has informed that the board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 to Consider and Approve the Annual Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2017.
