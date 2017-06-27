Jun 27, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anjani Foods' tribunal convened meeting on July 22, 2017
Notice to authorities intimating the details of the Tribunal Convened Meeting that is scheduled on Saturday, 22.07.2017 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the company for seeking the approval of the shareholders for the merger of Anjani Foods Limited (Transferee Company) and Sai Aditya Foods & Retail Private Limited (Transferor Comapny)
