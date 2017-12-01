Anjani Foods' AGM held on December 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 10.30 a.m at the registered office of the company.The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from December 23, 2017 to December 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Thirty third Annual General Meeting.This is for your information and recordsSource : BSE