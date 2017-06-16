Jun 16, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Anjani Foods: Outcome of board meeting This is to inform you that the board meeting was held on June 16, 2017. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Bangalore Fort's board meeting on June 23, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 09:08 PM Business Pervasive Commodities: Outcome of board meeting Jun 16, 2017 08:58 PM Business Rajkot Invest's board of directors meeting held on June 19, 2017. Jun 16, 2017 08:56 PM Business Shiva Texyarn consolidate the results of its subsidiary Jun 16, 2017 08:54 PM Business Saregama India's AGM on July 28, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 08:51 PM Business Anjani Foods: Outcome of board meeting Jun 16, 2017 08:45 PM Business Bharat Financial Inclusion's first direct assignment transaction of Rs.539.67 Cr. Jun 16, 2017 08:41 PM Business Eicher Motors' Independent Director Priya Brat resigns Jun 16, 2017 08:36 PM Business Crescent Leasin's board meeting on June 22, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 08:35 PM