Anjani Finance: Outcome of board meeting
We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 25th' day of May 2017.
The board of directors of the company approved the quarterly Audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March,2017.
You are requested to please take on record the said information.
Source : BSE
