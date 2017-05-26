App
May 25, 2017 11:17 PM IST

Anjani Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 25th' day of May 2017.

Anjani Finance: Outcome of board meeting
We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 25th' day of May 2017 and the following decisions were taken.



The board of directors of the company approved the quarterly Audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March,2017.



You are requested to please take on record the said information.

Source : BSE

