Anjani Cement: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have approved the appointment of Mrs. V. Valliammai as Independent Director(Additional Director) on the Board of Directors of the company. She shall hold office for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of Mrs. V. Valliammai is herewith attached as Annexure A. Mrs. V. Valliammai is not related to any of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel or Promoters of the Company We request you to kindly this information on record.Source : BSE