Anjani Portland Cement recommends dividend

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1 per share for the Financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to theapproval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend if approved by the shareholders, shallbe paid/dispatched not later than 10 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE