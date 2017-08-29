Anik Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th August, 2017, interalia, considered the following –A) Appointed M/s Atishay & Associates, Chartered Accountants (firm registration no.020120C), as statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years in place of M/s Ashok Khasgiwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (retiring statutory auditors) subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting of company.B) The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 11.30 am at Sunville Deluxe Pavilion, Sunville Building, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai (MH).C) The Registers of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2017 to 27th September, 2017 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE