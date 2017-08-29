App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anik Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th August, 2017, interalia, considered the following –

A) Appointed M/s Atishay & Associates, Chartered Accountants (firm registration no.020120C), as statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years in place of M/s Ashok Khasgiwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (retiring statutory auditors) subject to approval of shareh

Anik Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th August, 2017, interalia, considered the following –

A) Appointed M/s Atishay & Associates, Chartered Accountants (firm registration no.020120C), as statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years in place of M/s Ashok Khasgiwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (retiring statutory auditors) subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting of company.

B) The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 11.30 am at Sunville Deluxe Pavilion, Sunville Building, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai (MH).

C) The Registers of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2017 to 27th September, 2017 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.