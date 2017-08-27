Aug 24, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anik Industries' board meeting rescheduled
In continuation of our previous letter dated 21.08.2017 regarding Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 28th August, 2017, we hereby inform that the said meeting has been rescheduled on 26th August, 2017. Now, the said Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, 26th August, 2017.
In continuation of our previous letter dated 21.08.2017 regarding Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 28th August, 2017, we hereby inform that the said meeting has been rescheduled on 26th August, 2017.
Now, the said Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, 26th August, 2017.
Source : BSE
Now, the said Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, 26th August, 2017.
Source : BSE