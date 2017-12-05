Anik Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 14, 2017.
Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017
Anik Industries is in the Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 144.32 crore.The company management includes Suresh Chandra Shahra - Chairman & Managing Director, Manish Shahra - Joint Managing Director, Ashok Kumar Trivedi - Whole Time Director, Kamal Kumar Gupta - Independent Director, Vijay Rathi - Independent Director, Hari Narayan Bhatnagar - Independent Director, Amrita Koolwal - Independent Director, Shivam Asthana - Additional Director. Source : BSE