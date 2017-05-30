Andrew Yule: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.10 (ten paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to necessary approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.The meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.Source : BSE