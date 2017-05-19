May 19, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Andrew Yule's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice convening the 222nd Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, for consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE