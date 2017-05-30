Andrew Yule's board approves dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.10 (ten paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to necessary approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.The meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.Source : BSE