May 30, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Andrew Yule's board approves dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.10 (ten paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to necessary approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.Source : BSE
