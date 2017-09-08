Andhra Sugar recommends dividend

Andhra Sugars Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per share on Equity Shares (face value of Rs.10/-) of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE