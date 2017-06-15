App
Jun 15, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Bank's AGM on July 21, 2017

We wish to inform that 17th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Pattabhi Bhavanalaya, Andhra Bank, Head Office, 5-9-11, Saifabad, Hyderabad - 500004.

We wish to inform that 17th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Pattabhi Bhavanalaya, Andhra Bank, Head Office, 5-9-11, Saifabad, Hyderabad - 500004. The Share Transfer Books shall be closed from Saturday, July 15, 2017 to Friday, July 21, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. The Banks has fixed Friday, July 14, 2017as Specified Date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders entitled to cast their vote on the agenda item. Remote e-voting facility shall remain open to all the shareholders of the Bank from 10.00 A.M. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 till 05.00 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017 and the remote e-voting platform will be disabled thereafter.Source : BSE

