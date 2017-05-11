App
May 11, 2017

Andhra Bank to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 04, 2017, Andhra Bank has now informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 for the mentioned below purposes:

1. for considering fund raising by way of Debt Capital at an appropriate time;

2. for recommending Dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE

