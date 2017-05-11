May 11, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Andhra Bank to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 04, 2017, Andhra Bank has now informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 for considering fund raising by way of Debt Capital at an appropriate time and for recommending Dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.
