May 23, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ananthi Const: Outcome of board meeting
We wish like to inform you that the 23rd May 2017 the Board meeting of our company to consider Audited Results were completed at the registered office of the company the audited results of the company were approved by the board of directors.
