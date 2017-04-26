Apr 26, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ananthi Constructions' board meeting on May 23, 2017
Board Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday 23rd May 2017 by 12 Noon at the Registered Office of The company to consider the Audited Results of the Company for the period Ending March 2017.
