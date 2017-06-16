Ananthi Constructions' AGM on July 28, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting of M/S. Ananthi Constructions Limited will be held on Friday the 28th July 2017 at 11.00 AM at the Kadambur Sri Mahall situated At Rajendra Towers 41/9, Medavakkam Main Road, Madipakkam at Chennai-600091 for that Register of Members and Share Transfer Registers will remain closed from 21st July 2017 to 28th July 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE