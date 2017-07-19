Jul 19, 2017 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amtek Auto's board meeting rescheduled to July 22, 2017
With reference to the earlier announcement dated 13th July, 2017, regarding Board Meeting on July 19, 2017, to consider, approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to Saturday i.e. 22nd July,2017
