Jun 23, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of Amtek Auto Limited at their meeting held today, discussed the issue of the Company falling under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC Code'), pursuant to the instructions by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the Banks under the said IBC Code, for the purpose of coherent and speedy resolution of Company.

Further, The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter alia, has approved the following items with requisite majority:

a)Resignation of Mr. John Ernest Flintham, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd June, 2017 due to his unavoidable circumstances.

b)Resignation of Mr. Sanjiv Bhasin , Independent and Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd June, 2017 due to his unavoidable circumstances.
Source : BSE

