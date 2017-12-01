Amtek Auto: Outcome of AGM

Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of Amtek Auto Limited ('the Company') held on 30th November, 2017 at 10:30 a.m at its Registered Office at Plot No.-16, Industrial Estate, Rozka-Meo, Sohna, Mewat, Haryana - 122 103.Kindly take the same on records and obligeSource : BSE