you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 07, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto's board meeting held on June 10, 2017

This is with reference to the captioned Subject and in continuation with the Intimation dated 03rd June, 2017 for the Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, i.e 10th June, 2017.

Amtek Auto's board meeting held on June 10, 2017
This is with reference to the captioned Subject and in continuation with the Intimation dated 03rd June, 2017 for the Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, i.e 10th June, 2017, you are hereby informed that the Board of Directors shall also discuss and consider the issue of Equity Shares of the Company on Preferential basis subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in its General Meeting.

Kindly take the same on records and oblige.

Source : BSE

