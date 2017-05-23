App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto's board meeting on May 30, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Amtek Auto's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 24th May, 2017 and shall continue until the beginning of 48th hour after the public announcement of the Audited Financial Results are made. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and obligeSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.