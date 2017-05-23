Amtek Auto's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 24th May, 2017 and shall continue until the beginning of 48th hour after the public announcement of the Audited Financial Results are made. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and obligeSource : BSE