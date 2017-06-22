Jun 22, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amsons Apparels: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 22, 2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today 22nd June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company considered and approved the following agendas:
1.Enter new area of business of Trading of agro/Agriculture products through acquisition of stake in the Company already engaged in Trading of Agro / Agriculture products.
2.Other matters in this respect will be decided at a next Board Meeting.
Source : BSE
1.Enter new area of business of Trading of agro/Agriculture products through acquisition of stake in the Company already engaged in Trading of Agro / Agriculture products.
2.Other matters in this respect will be decided at a next Board Meeting.
Source : BSE