Amsons Apparels' board meeting on June 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the next Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following agendas:1.To enter new area of business of Trading of agro/Agriculture products through set of Joint Venture / Subsidiary Company;2.Subject to confirmation of agenda 1 mentioned above, to enter into joint venture of other entity/Body Corporate for entering into trading of agro/Agriculture products;3.Subject to confirmation of agenda 1 mentioned above, To Consider the acquisition of stake in the Company already engaged in Trading of Agro / Agriculture products.4.Any other item with the permission of chair.Source : BSE