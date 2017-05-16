Amrutanjan Health Care: Outcome of board meeting

The Company hereby informs that the Board of directors in their meeting held today (May 16, 2017) hereby a.Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2017, as recommended by the audit committee at its meeting held today (May 16, 2017). The same along with the Report issued by M/s. P.S. Subramania Iyer & Co , Chartered Accountants; Statutory Auditors b.Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.65 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2016- 2017 in addition to interim dividends of Rs. 2.20 per equity share (2 interim dividends of Rs. 1.10 each per equity share) declared and paid during the financial year 2016-17. The total dividend payout for 2016-17 is 192.50% (Rs. 3.85 per equity share of Rs. 2 each-same as that of last year). The said dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE