May 15, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amrit Corp recommends dividend
Amrit Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 7.50/- per share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 75 percent) on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 for declaration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
