Amrapali Industries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016 , we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company .The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from the date of intimation ie from Thursday, November 30, 2017 to Wednesday, December 13, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE