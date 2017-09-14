App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amrapali Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 19, 20, 21, Narayan Chambers, 3rd Floor, Behind Patang Hotel, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380

Amrapali Industries: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 19, 20, 21, Narayan Chambers, 3rd Floor, Behind Patang Hotel, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M., have:Considered, Approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations
Source : BSE
