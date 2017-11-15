Amrapali Capital and Finance Services - Outcome of board meeting

the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on November 13, 2017, at the Corporate office of the Company 19, 20, 21 Narayan Chambers, 3rd Floor, Behind Patang Hotel, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 Gujarat, which was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M., inter alia, hasconsidered, approved and took on record the unaudited financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.Approved the keeping of Books of Accounts and other relevant books and papers and financial statements at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 19, 20, 21 Narayan Chambers, 3rd Floor, Behind Patang Hotel, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 Gujarat, in terms of first proviso to Section 128 of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE