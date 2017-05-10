May 10, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amines Plast: Outcome of committee meeting
Intimation of the Outcome of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee held today i.e May 10, 2017 inter alia, amongst other things approved and recommended to the Board the appointment of Shri. Yashvardhan Ruia, son of Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company.
