Amines Plast: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e on 30th May, 2017, has inter alia:1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31/03/2017 with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. Copies of duly signed approved Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/ Year ended 31/03/2017 with Auditors Report thereon & Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Listing Regulations are enclosed.2.Recommended Dividend of 15% (i.e. 30 paise per share on equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year ended 31/03/2017.3.Approved appointment of Shri Yashvardhan Ruia, Additional Director as the Executive Director for a period of 3 Years w.e.f 01/06/2017 and remuneration payable to him, subject to approval of members.4.Approved re-appointment of M/s B D G & Associates,CA as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 2 years from the ensuing AGM, subject to the approval of Members at the AGM.Source : BSE