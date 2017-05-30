May 30, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amines Plast: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on 30 May, 2017.
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e on 30th May, 2017, has inter alia:1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31/03/2017 with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. Copies of duly signed approved Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/ Year ended 31/03/2017 with Auditors Report thereon & Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Listing Regulations are enclosed.2.Recommended Dividend of 15% (i.e. 30 paise per share on equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year ended 31/03/2017.3.Approved appointment of Shri Yashvardhan Ruia, Additional Director as the Executive Director for a period of 3 Years w.e.f 01/06/2017 and remuneration payable to him, subject to approval of members.4.Approved re-appointment of M/s B D G & Associates,CA as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 2 years from the ensuing AGM, subject to the approval of Members at the AGM.Source : BSE