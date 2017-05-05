App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amines and Plasticizers' board meeting on May 10, 2017

The Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 10th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider the appointment of Mr. Yashvardhan Ruia, son of Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company.

Amines and Plasticizers' board meeting on May 10, 2017
The Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 10th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider the appointment of Mr. Yashvardhan Ruia, son of Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company. Further, the Trading Window will remain closed from the start of business hours of May 6, 2017 till the closure of business hours of May 12, 2017 for dealing in securities of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.