Amines and Plasticizers' board meeting on May 10, 2017

The Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 10th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider the appointment of Mr. Yashvardhan Ruia, son of Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company. Further, the Trading Window will remain closed from the start of business hours of May 6, 2017 till the closure of business hours of May 12, 2017 for dealing in securities of the Company.Source : BSE