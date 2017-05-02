May 02, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amforge Industries' board meeting on May 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulations 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017, at 12.30 p.m., to consider inter alia the followings business: 1.To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE