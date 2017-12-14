Ambitious Plastomac - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, December 14, 2017 had considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2017.The Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 are attached herewith.Source : BSE