Ambition Mica - Outcome of board meeting

At the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, January 05, 2018 and approved the migration of the Company from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE.
At the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, January 05, 2018 and approved the following business;
1.Migration of the Company from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE Ltd.;
2.Notice of Postal Ballot and Postal Ballot form for obtaining the consent of shareholders to migrate from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE Ltd.; and
3.Appointment of CS Vijay B. Patel, (Prop. of V. B. Patel & Co.), Practicing Company Secretary, as a scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot and E-voting Procedure.
Source : BSE
