Ambition Mica - Outcome of board meeting

At the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, January 05, 2018 and approved the following business;1.Migration of the Company from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE Ltd.;2.Notice of Postal Ballot and Postal Ballot form for obtaining the consent of shareholders to migrate from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE Ltd.; and3.Appointment of CS Vijay B. Patel, (Prop. of V. B. Patel & Co.), Practicing Company Secretary, as a scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot and E-voting Procedure.Source : BSE