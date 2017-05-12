Ambika Cotton's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Notice for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 for the Year ended 31.03.2017 - Reg. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Saturday, 27th May 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017.(In terms of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).Source : BSE