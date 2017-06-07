Jun 07, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amara Raja Batteries fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM
Amara Raja Batteries has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 1, 2017 to August 7, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 7, 2017.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 01, 2017 to August 07, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 07, 2017.Source : BSE