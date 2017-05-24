Amara Raja Batteries recommends dividend

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 4.25 per equity share (representing 425%) on the equity share of Rs. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 07, 2017, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2017.Source : BSE