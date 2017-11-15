Amani Trading & Exports - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company concluded today and the Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017 and considered and took note of the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor thereon.
