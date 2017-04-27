Apr 27, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Amalgamated Electricity's board meeting on May 6, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th May, 2017 to, inter alia, approve the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 and also to take on record and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th May, 2017 to, inter alia, approve the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 and also to take on record and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE