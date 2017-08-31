Aug 31, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alpa Labs' board meeting on September 9, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 09th September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider: 1.the Unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June,2017 along with limited review report.Source : BSE